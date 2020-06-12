Dace Chappelle addresses the death of George Floyd in a new surprise special, titled 8:46, that was released onto Netflix's comedy YouTube channel, Netflix is a Joke.

The special was released late Thursday and was filmed outside in Yellow Springs, Ohio. The small audience present practiced safe social distancing and had their temperatures checked before they sat down.

Chappelle titled the special 8:46 in reference to how long police officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on Floyd's neck before he died in Minneapolis on Memorial Day. The incident sparked protests against racial injustice and police brutality worldwide.

Chappelle connected what happened to Floyd to how he once thought he was going to die during an earthquake.

"That earthquake couldn't have been more than 35 seconds. This man kneeled on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds. Can you imagine that? This kid thought he was gonna die, he knew he was gonna die. He called for his mother, he called for his dead mother. I've only seen that once before in my life. My father on his deathbed, called for his grandmother," the comedian said.

"When I watched that tape, I understood this man knew he was gonna die. People watched it, people filmed it and for some reason, that I still don't understand, all these [expletive] police had their hands in their pockets. Who are you talking to? What are you signifying? That you can kneel on a man's neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds and feel like you wouldn't get the wrath of god," he continued.

"That's what is happening right now. It's not for a single cop, it's for all of it," Chappelle said.

Chappelle also slammed ring-wing pundits Candace Owens and Laura Ingraham and said he doesn't want to lead protests just because he is a celebrity.

The video includes a note from Chappelle in the description box.

"Normally I wouldn't show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand," he said.