Las Vegas is the site of a zombie outbreak with the city being walled off from civilization. The team has 32 hours to retrieve the money before the government drops a nuclear bomb onto the site.
The group also encounters a new breed of zombies who are smarter, faster and more organized.
Army of the Dead is set to arrive May 21 on Netflix.
Zack Snyder, best known for directing Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League, also penned the script based off his story with Shay Hatten and Joby Harold. Zack Snyder additionally serves as producer along with his wife Deborah Snyder and Wesley Coller.
Netflix has also announced an Army of the Dead prequel film and an anime series.
Copyright 2021 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.