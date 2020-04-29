Dashboard Confessional has released a cover of Post Malone's hit song "Circles."

The emo band shared the cover and a new version of its 2002 single "Screaming Infidelities" as a Spotify Singles package Wednesday.

The songs were recorded at Electric Lady Studios in New York City. Dashboard Confessional celebrated the release in an Instagram post Wednesday.

"So excited to release our new @Spotify Singles, recorded at the legendary Electric Lady Studios in NYC, featuring a cover of @PostMalone's 'Circles' as well as a reimagined version of Screaming Infidelities!" the group wrote.

Dashboard Confessional visited New York in March during its 20th anniversary tour.

"We stopped by the iconic Electric Lady studios during the NYC dates of the DC20 tour," frontman Chris Carrabba said in a statement. "The amazing energy in the room led us to creating an exciting, new and very different 'Screaming Infidelities' and a cover of Post Malone 's 'Circles.' I hope you love them as much as we loved making them."

Dashboard Confessional performed a live stream set, "As Social as I Get Now," Tuesday to raise funds for the Music Health Alliance amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Dashboard Confessional released its eighth studio album, Crooked Shadows, in 2018. The band released a greatest hits compilation album, The Best Ones of the Best Ones, in January.