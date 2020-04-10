WWE announced on Friday that Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson, of tag team The Revival, have been released from the company.

"WWE and The Revival have agreed on their immediate release from WWE. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors," the company said in a statement.

The Revival started in NXT and went on to become two-time NXT Tag Team Champions. The duo are also two-time Raw Tag Team Champions and previously held the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

Wilder and Dawson were members of the SmackDown roster, but have not been featured on the weekly program in months.

WWE last released Luke Harper, Sin Cara and tag team The Ascension in December. Matt Hardy also left WWE in March when his contract expired.