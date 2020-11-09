The Jonas Brothers take the stage in a sneak peek of the Netflix series Dash & Lily.

Netflix shared a preview of the show Monday featuring the Jonas Brothers, a pop rock band composed of brothers Kevin, Joe and Nick Jonas

The teaser shows the Jonas Brothers performing their holiday single "Like It's Christmas" during a snowy outdoor concert in New York City. Dash (Austin Abrams) is seen moving through the crowd.

Dash & Lily is a romantic comedy based on the Dash & Lily's Book of Dares book series by David Levithan and Rachel Cohn. Midori Francis co-stars as Lily, with Dante Brown as Boomer and Troy Iwata as Langston.

Dash & Lily follows the titular Dash (Abrams) and Lily (Francis), two teenagers who fall in love over the holidays by exchanging a book of dares in New York City.

Netflix released a first trailer for the series in October that shows Dash and Lily corresponding via the book of dares. Netflix later shared a preview that shows Lily prepping for a night out.

Dash & Lily is created by Joe Tracz, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series premieres Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers released their fifth studio album, Happiness Begins, in June 2019. The band has released two holiday singles, "Like It's Christmas" and "I Need You Christmas."