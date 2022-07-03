Darren Criss, Yolanda Adams, Andy Grammer, Gloria Gaynor, Jake Owen, Emily Bear and Keb' Mo' are confirmed as performers for A Capitol Fourth, the 42nd annual concert and fireworks display in Washington, D.C.

Country music star Mickey Guyton is hosting the Independence Day event, which will also mark the 100th anniversary of the Lincoln Memorial.

The U.S. Army Band and U.S. Army Herald Trumpets are also slated to perform, and stage icon Chita Rivera will lead a 65th anniversary tribute to the Broadway musical, West Side Story, alongside the National Symphony Orchestra. Rivera's fellow Tony winner, Cynthia Erivo, will sing the show's signature ballad, "Somewhere."

"The evening will also include a special tribute to our men and women in uniform and their families by Emmy Award-winning, multiplatinum selling recording artist and published author Rachel Platten who will perform her hit song, 'Stand by You,'" PBS said in a press release.

The program will air on PBS 8 p.m. to 9:30 pm ET, and will stream on YouTube.

Becaause of the COVID19 pandemic, the past two years' performances were pre-recorded without audiences though people were allowed to gather on the National Mall to watch the fireworks,