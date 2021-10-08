Glee alum Darren Criss released a holiday album called A Very Darren Crissmas Friday.

"You know how every year around the holidays, you say to yourself, wow, I can't believe they're here already. That's how I feel about this album coming out today. I can't believe I actually made one and that it's out already. It only took all year to get here," Criss tweeted.

He added: "I hope it keeps your holidays warm & bright.. if not maybe just a liiitle bit warmer & brighter than the other holiday albums coming out this season."

Criss, who won Emmy, SAG and Golden Globe awards for his performance in The Assassination of Gianni Versace in 2019, can also be seen in the Disney+ Halloween special, Muppets Haunted Mansion, starting Friday.

He also recently signed up for a voice role in the new Netflix anime series, Trese, alongside Nicole Scherzinger and Lou Diamond Phillips.