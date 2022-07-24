Disney+ has announced it is working on a sequel series to the Marvel comic-book adaptation, Daredevil.

"We are trying (and failing) to stay calm!! Daredevil: Born Again is coming to #DisneyPlus in Spring 2024, with both Charlie Cox AND @VincentDonofrio returning!" the streaming service tweeted Saturday.

They will once again portray blind lawyer and superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil and villain Wilson Fisk/Kingpin -- the roles they originated in Netflix's Daredevil, which ran three seasons, ending in 2018.

Cox last had a cameo as the superhero in the 2021 blockbuster, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and D'Onofrio guest starred as crimelord Kingpin in the Disney+ series, Hawkeye.

Media reports earlier this month said the characters would also appear in the Hawkeye spinoff, Echo.