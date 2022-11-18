The show will continue to feature the women's personal lives when it comes to family, love and marriage.
Darcey & Stacey's fourth season will feature the twins splitting their time between Connecticut and Miami, where they have new apartments, after they had to call off their twin wedding.
Darcey was previously engaged to Georgi Rusev, but the pair broke up earlier this year.
Darcey is therefore ready for a fresh start, and she's single and ready to mingle.
"We see Darcey navigate single life in Miami while building her empire and being a proud mama who wants the best for her daughters," TLC teased of the new season.
"We'll follow Darcey on her journey to find the right kind of love and witness her moments of self-discovery along the way."
Meanwhile, Stacey will be shown planning her dream wedding to husband Florian Sukaj, who had moved to the U.S. on a K-1 visa five years after the couple got engaged.
Stacey and Florian got married in April 2020 in a small, intimate ceremony amid COVID-19, but she wants her big day to be a grand celebration, complete with a fancy wedding dress.
"Planning a wedding is never easy and concerns over finances are bubbling to the surface as Florian, despite having received his working papers, has yet to really look for a job," according to TLC.
"Will Stacey be able to find support in Darcey or will the upcoming wedding also be a source of tension between the twins as Stacey is in some ways moving on for the first time in her life without Darcey?"
Stacey and Florian had their second wedding on November 3 at Saybrook Point Resort & Marina in Connecticut, Peoplereported.
While Darcey and Stacey always hoped to wed at the same time, Darcey insisted she's thrilled for her sister.
"I know in the past, we talked about a twin wedding, and it was something we really looked forward to," Darcey told People earlier this month.
"It didn't happen that way, and it's okay. Stacey deserves to have her moment. She deserves everything and then some. Just to be there for her and on big day, it's a memory that we all have. And one day, I know I'll have my special, amazing moment as well."
Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey aired earlier this year and wrapped in February.
On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey was shown traveling to England to pursue what she believed would be a fairy-tale romance with Tom Brooks, a British charmer who had become her friend first when he helped her get through the Jesse breakup.
Darcey and Tom fell in love during her trip, but their flame quickly fizzled out once Darcey returned to the United States and attempted to make a long-distance relationship work but was only met halfway with Tom's efforts.
Stacey has also joined Darcey on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and the girls appeared and provided some laughs on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined in 2020.
The twins, who previously married other men and divorced at the same time, have raised their families in the same home and are known for doing everything together, including undergoing cosmetic surgery.
Darcey & Stacey is produced by Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Pictures Television, for TLC.