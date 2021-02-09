Danny Trejo will publish his first memoir in July.

Publisher Atria Books confirmed Tuesday that Trejo, 76, will release the book Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood.

Atria Books also unveiled a cover for Trejo, which is slated for release July 6.

Trejo will revisit Trejo's journey from crime, prison, addiction, and loss to unexpected fame as an actor, according to an official description.

It reads: "In honest, unflinching detail, Danny recounts how he managed the horrors of prison, rebuilt himself after finding sobriety and spirituality in solitary confinement, and draws inspiration from the adrenaline-fueled robbing heists of the past for the film roles that made him a household name."

Trejo co-wrote the memoir with his best friend and fellow actor Donal Logue . The book will be published in English and Spanish simultaneously.

"At 76, this memoir was an opportunity for me to be fearlessly honest for the first time about the terrifying brutality of my experiences in the hardest prisons in the world, the family secrets that tore lives apart, my personal bottom when I was in the hole in Soledad facing a possible death penalty charge, the role God played in turning my life around, my acting career that started at the age of 40 by simply showing up to a set to help another addict in need, and how all of it shaped the person I am," Trejo said in a statement.

Trejo is known for such films as Desperado, From Dusk till Dawn, Con Air, Machete and Predators. He also played The Regulator on From Dusk till Dawn: The Series.