Danny Elfman released Monday the song "True" to appear on his first solo studio album in 37 years, Big Mess, which will come out on June 11.

Elfman previewed a 15-second clip to promote the Big Mess album's upcoming release on June 11 through ANTI-Records and Epitaph Records, featuring the punk music and distorted faces on his official Twitter page. The haunting music video for the song, "True," directed by Sarah Sitkin, appears on his website.

The video, which also appears on YouTube, is part of his first solo album since 1984, Pitchfork reported.

"The video is an exploration of fractured identity, muffled through the lens of memory," Sitkin said in a statement to Pitchfork. "Danny is a central figure with the video, yet only in his reproduced likeness via prosthetics, masks, and 3D printed body parts. I wanted to make a video that was gritty, unpolished, and uncomfortable."

Elfman said in the statement that he made the album during quarantine last year. Other songs on the 18-track record include, "Happy," "Sorry," "Love in the Time of Covid" and "Kick Me."