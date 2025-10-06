Danielle Fishel has addressed rumors she has a problem with Whitney Leavitt after a clip of the Dancing with the Stars competitors appearing to have a tense exchange went viral.

During the Tuesday, September 30 episode of Dancing with the Stars, Fifth Harmony member Lauren Jauregui and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated at the end of the broadcast, and the cast apparently found the voting results shocking.

While Lauren and Brandon were saying their goodbyes and hugging their co-stars, Whitney was laughing and had a huge smile on her face -- until Danielle walked by and appeared to say something that sobered her up.

TMZ caught up with Danielle after one of her recent Dancing with the Stars rehearsals and asked if Whitney's reaction to Lauren's ouster was tone deaf.

"No, it's a roller-coaster of emotions," Danielle, 44, told the website on-camera.

"We can be happy for ourselves and our friends that were safe and also sad that somebody is gone."

Danielle went on to claim that she didn't scold or shade Whitney, 32, onstage that night.

"I definitely did not put her in her place," the Boy Meets World star added. "But I just went to go comfort my friend."

It's therefore possible Danielle and Whitney had just bumped into each other or not said much at all.

However, the clip of Danielle and the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star went viral, with fans gossiping about what might have gone down during that seemingly awkward interaction.

Part of the reason Danielle wanted to comfort Lauren was because the singer admitted she was upset to leave the Dancing with the Stars competition so early.

When Dancing with the Stars co-host Julianne Hough asked Lauren how she was feeling, Lauren replied, "Pissed."
But Lauren also said she was "so grateful" to have been paired with Brandon, and she thanked him for all of his hard work.

While not necessarily the bottom-three couples, the other two celebrity and professional pairings who were in jeopardy were film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro partner Alan Bersten as well as comedian Andy Richter and pro partner Emma Slater.

Lauren and Brandon landed at the bottom of the Dancing with the Stars judges' scoring leaderboard with Andy and Emma last week.

Prior to the elimination portion of the evening, last week's episode had featured each couple performing a dance on "TikTok Night" for Dancing with the Stars judges Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli.

Whitney Leavitt tied for first place on the judges' leaderboard with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles after both celebrities earned 24 out of 30 possible judges' points.

Whitney and pro partner Mark Ballas had performed the samba to "Shake Ya Ass."

Danielle, for her part, finished in the middle of the night's leaderboard with 21 judges' points.

Dancing with the Stars next episode is set to air "Disney Night" on Tuesday, October 7 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.




