Danielle Deadwyler will star in J.J. Abrams' new series Demimonde.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deadline reported Tuesday that Deadwyler, 39, will play the lead role in the sci-fi drama.

Demimonde hails from Abrams' Bad Robot Productions, Warner Bros. Television and HBO. The series is written, executive produced and directed by Abrams.

Deadwyler will play Olive Reed, a woman torn away from her husband and daughter in a brutal scientific accident. The character must unravel a conspiracy to reunite with her family, who have been lost to a dark, distant other world.

Demimonde is in early pre-production. Kira Snyder, Rand Ravich and Far Shariat serve as showrunners and executive producers with Abrams and Ben Stephenson.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed Deadwyler's casting.

Deadwyler is known for playing LaQuita "Quita" Maxwell on the OWN series The Haves and the Have Nots.

She recently starred in the Netflix film The Harder They Fall and played Miranda Carroll on the HBO Max series Station Eleven.