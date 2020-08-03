Danielle Brooks will play gospel singer and civil rights activist Mahalia Jackson in a new Lifetime movie.

The new film recounts how Jackson became one of the most celebrated gospel singers in U.S. history. She was also active in the civil rights movement and performed at the 1963 March on Washington.

Kenny Leon (American Son) will direct The Mahalia Jackson Story. Leon previously collaborated with Brooks on a 2019 production of Much Ado About Nothing at Shakespeare in the Park in New York.

"Having had the privilege of working with Kenny on Steel Magnolias and Robin Roberts on Stolen by My Mother, I am ecstatic to have them join forces to work together on this special project," Lifetime EVP of movies, limited series and original acquisitions Tanya Lopez said.

"Adding Danielle Brooks as Mahalia is icing on the cake. This team is committed in celebrating the legacy of Mahalia and reintroducing her to a world that needs her spirit more than ever," she added.

The Mahalia Jackson Story is the first project to merge from Roberts' four-film deal with Lifetime. Roberts and Linda Berman will executive produce the film.

Brooks is known for playing Tasha "Taystee" Jefferson on the Netflix series Orange is the New Black. The show ended in July 2019 after seven seasons.