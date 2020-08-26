Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks and Luke Cage actor Mike Colter will star in a new Netflix series.

The streaming service shared plans Wednesday for Social Distance, a new anthology series filmed remotely during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Netflix announced the cast in a video featuring Brooks, Colter, Oscar Nunez, Guillermo Diaz, Asante Blackk, Lovie Simone, Marsha Stephanie Blake and other actors on a group call.

Social Distance is created by Hilary Weisman Graham (Orange is the New Black), who co-executive produced the series with Tara Herrmann, Black McCormick and Jenji Kohan.

The eight-part series was filmed during the initial months of the pandemic. Each episode tells a standalone story that was shot in the actors' homes and explores relationships and experiences during social distancing and societal unrest.

Brooks' episode features her mom, LaRita, her brother, DJ, Marsha Stephanie Blake and her daughter, Rocco, Misha Brooks and Isabella Ferreira. Colter's episode features Okieriete Onaodowan, Heather Burns and Ajay Naidu, Shakira Barrera, Helena Howard, and Steven Weber and his son, Jack.

"Many of these stories required casting actors who were quarantined with other actors," Graham said in a statement. "That hurdle seriously hindered our options and so casting non-actors was sometimes essential. It was definitely a roll of the dice, but thankfully, we were thrilled to discover that talent really does breed talent. These family members may not have had aspirations to be in front of the camera when we first started, but they should all quit their day jobs immediately."

Social Distance will premiere on Netflix in the fall.