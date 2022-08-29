Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is written by Yankovic and Eric Appel and directed by Appel. The film will have its world premiere Sept. 8 at the Toronto International Film Festival before its release Nov. 4 on the Roku Channel.
Radcliffe is best known for playing Harry Potter in the Harry Potter film series. He now stars on the TBS anthology comedy series Miracle Workers.
