Daniel Radcliffe appeared on Stephen Colbert 's remote version of The Late Show and said he is spending time at home building Lego sets.

The Harry Potter star said on Tuesday he was passing the time by undertaking a large, over 3,000 piece Jurassic Park Lego set with his girlfriend Erin Darke. The couple are self-isolating together.

"It was very, very fun and it took up a lot of time and was weirdly meditative," the actor said about the project before showcasing it for Colbert. The set includes the opening doors into Jurassic Park, along with a T-Rex.

"I actually find trying to follow instructions and wonder if I'm getting it right part quite stressful but I don't really do that. I sort of just organize the pieces into shapes and colors and I pass it to Erin as she puts it together," Radcliffe continued.

Radcliffe was also asked about how a fake BBC twitter account recently tweeted that he was the first celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Radcliffe first heard the news from his makeup artist before he performed in a play.

"I've had various, weird stories made up about me over the years, but none as topical as this," Radcliffe said.

"I kind of like laughed it off and then I did a day of press the next day in which every interview was just me denying that I had coronavirus," he continued.