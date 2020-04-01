The Harry Potter star said on Tuesday he was passing the time by undertaking a large, over 3,000 piece Jurassic Park Lego set with his girlfriend Erin Darke. The couple are self-isolating together.
"It was very, very fun and it took up a lot of time and was weirdly meditative," the actor said about the project before showcasing it for Colbert. The set includes the opening doors into Jurassic Park, along with a T-Rex.
"I actually find trying to follow instructions and wonder if I'm getting it right part quite stressful but I don't really do that. I sort of just organize the pieces into shapes and colors and I pass it to Erin as she puts it together," Radcliffe continued.
Radcliffe was also asked about how a fake BBC twitter account recently tweeted that he was the first celebrity to be diagnosed with COVID-19. Radcliffe first heard the news from his makeup artist before he performed in a play.
"I've had various, weird stories made up about me over the years, but none as topical as this," Radcliffe said.
"I kind of like laughed it off and then I did a day of press the next day in which every interview was just me denying that I had coronavirus," he continued.
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.