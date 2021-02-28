Judas and the Black Messiah star Daniel Kaluuya was named Best Supporting Actor in a Film at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony Sunday.

John Boyega earned the honor for Best Supporting Actor on TV for Small Axe.

The Globes honor excellence in film and television. They are presented by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Amy Poehler is hosting the NBC event from California, while Tina Fey is serving as emcee for the New York portion of the broadcast.

Nominees are appearing virtually from their homes and other locations.