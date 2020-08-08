The show is about what happens when human consciousness is uploaded to a super computer.
Based on a collection of short stories by Ken Liu, the TV series was created and written by showrunner Craig Silverstein whose credits include Turn, Nikita and Terra Nova.
"Ken's engaging and thought-provoking short stories pave the way for a deeply gripping series, and I couldn't ask for a greater group of talented voices to bring these complex characters to life," Silverstein said in a press release on Friday.
AMC has ordered two seasons of the show. No premiere date has been announced.
