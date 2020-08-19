Daniel Dae Kim and Randall Park are joining forces for a new heist film that will feature a predominantly Asian American cast.

Kim and Park will star as leads and serve as producers on the untitled project along with John Cheng through studio 3AD. Young Il Kim (Billions) is penning the screenplay.

The film will follow a group of high school friends who reunite for a heist job. Amazon Studios acquired the film following a bidding war.

"We can't wait to join with Young to tell this special story of friendship, pride and community. We're also very grateful to Amazon for their exceptional enthusiasm and support," Kim and Park said in a joint statement.

Kim, while speaking with Deadline, compared the film to Ocean's 11, The Full Monty and Better Luck Tomorrow.

"It's a story that kind of highlights community, friendship, unity in a very familiar genre that people I think will enjoy," Kim said to the publication.