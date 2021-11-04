Daniel Dae Kim has been cast as the villainous Fire Lord Ozai in Netflix's upcoming live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

"It's gettin' hot in here," Daniel Dae Kim said on Twitter alongside a gif of his character from the original animated series.

Fire Lord Ozai, who was voiced by Mark Hamill, is one of the central villains from the original series. He is the father of Prince Zuko and Princess Azula who leads the ruthless Fire Nation.

Avatar: The Last Airbender, from creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008. It also spawned a sequel series titled The Legend of Korra.

The show followed the adventures of Aang, a young boy who must fulfill his destiny as the Avatar and bring peace to a world filled with those who can manipulate the four elements of fire, water, air and earth.

Albert Kim (Sleepy Hollow, Nikita) is serving as writer, showrunner and executive producer of the live-action series.

The cast also includes Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka and Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko.

Daniel Dae Kim is best known for starring in Lost and Hawaii Five-O. He voiced General Fong in Avatar: The Last Airbender and Hiroshi Sato in The Legend of Korra.