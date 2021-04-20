Dani Soares is opening up about her romance with Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

The television personality discussed dating Lanaux, her Below Deck Sailing Yacht co-star, during Monday's episode of Watch What Happens Live.

Soares shared details about the romance, including naming the first time she knew she wanted to kiss Lanaux.

"I think when we were playing Truth or Dare and he said that he fancied me," she said. "I don't know, it just made me look at him differently."

When asked about Lanaux's kissing, Soares rated Lanaux an eight out of ten. She also said she's come to see Lanaux's height as a "perk."

Soares, who is 33, said Lanaux, 24, is "a bit more mature" than other people his age. She did say it concerns her "a little bit" that Lanaux has never had a relationship that lasted more than three weeks.

"But at this stage, that was not what I was looking for. It's just having a little bit of fun," she said.

In addition, Soares said she appreciated how Lanaux didn't intervene on her behalf during a heated dinner on Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

"No, I think I liked that he didn't because, you know, if he tried to do something it's probably be worse," she said.

Lanaux also discussed the romance on WWHL earlier this month, saying the first thing that attracted him to Soares was her accent and personality.

"I've always been a fan of accents and hers was very mysterious and peculiar to me, because I'd never heard it before," he said of Soares, who is Australian.

On WWHL in March, Soares named former Below Deck star Kelley Johnson as her crush in the Below Deck franchise.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is a Bravo reality series that follows the crew of a sailing yacht during charter season. The show is in its second season and co-stars Glenn Shephard, Colin Macrae, Gary King, Daisy Kelliher, Alli Dore and Sydney Zaruba.