Fire and rescue teams in Virginia responded to a river where an owl was spotted entangled in fishing line and dangling over the water.

New Kent Fire-Rescue said crews from the Talleysville and Quinton stations responded alongside other rescuers Sunday when an owl was reported in distress at the Chickahominy River.

The department said the owl was wrapped in fishing line and hanging upside-down from a branch over the water.

"We are happy to report that we were able to free the owl so that the New Kent County Sheriff's Office, Animal Control Unit, could transport to a treatment facility," the department said.