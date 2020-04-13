Netflix is giving a glimpse of its new film Dangerous Lies.

The streaming service shared a first trailer for the thriller Monday featuring Camila Mendes as Katie Franklin, a broke caregiver who unexpectedly inherits her wealthy patient's estate.

The preview shows Katie and her husband, Adam (Jessie T. Usher), move into her patient's house after his death. The couple discover a chest full of money in the attic and the dark secrets that go with it.

"When a wealthy elderly man dies and unexpectedly leaves his estate to his new caregiver, she's drawn into a web of deception and murder. If she's going to survive, she'll have to question everyone's motives -- even the people she loves," an official synopsis reads.

Dangerous Lies is directed by Michael Scott and co-stars Jamie Chung, Cam Gigandet, Sasha Alexander and Elliott Gould. The movie premieres April 30.