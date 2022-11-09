The new documentary series Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. will premiere on Nov. 22, Peacock has announced.

"Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. offers an intimate look into the life of controversial pro-wrestler Teddy Hart as his layers are peeled back to expose his unique and fascinating world," reads a press release from Peacock. "We know audiences will become intensely invested in this bizarre story of fame, scandal and mystery."

The documentary follows Canadian filmmaker Frederick Kroetsch, who spent ten years trying to make a reality series about the third generation wrestler and Persian cat breeder.

Throughout his journey Kroetsch learns of disturbing sexual misconduct allegations against Hart, eventually culminating in the disappearance of Hart's ex-girlfriend and protege Samantha Fiddler.

The disappearance leads Kroetsch to re-examine his footage of Hart and seek answers from Samantha's loved ones, eventually confronting Hart in the current day.

Peacock released a trailer for Dangerous Breed: Crime. Cons. Cats. on Wednesday.

"I thought this was gonna be the next big hit reality show, I had no idea I was gonna to end up at the center of a missing persons case," says Kroetsch in the trailer.

Peacock also released a poster for the documentary with the tagline "the deeper you go the stranger it gets."