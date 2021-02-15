D'Angelo is set to headline the next edition of web series Verzuz live, from the Apollo Theater in New York City on Feb. 27.

D'Angelo does not have an opponent set for Verzuz, which features two artists taking turns playing their biggest hits in a competitive and friendly manner.

D'Angelo will be joined by a group of unnamed friends for the next Verzuz, which begins at 8 p.m. EST on the official Verzuz Instagram account and Apple Music.

"Happy Valentine's Day, loved ones. Our gift to you. Live from the @ApolloTheater in Harlem. Who you think is pullin' up to take on the King on February 27th?" Verzuz said on Instagram.

D'Angelo last released his album Black Messiah in 2014.