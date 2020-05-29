Dane DeHaan and Anna Wood are celebrating the birth of their second child.
ADVERTISEMENT
The actor and the actress, both 34, announced Thursday on Instagram that they recently welcomed a son, Bert Apollo.
DeHaan shared a photo of himself with Wood, their 3-year-old daughter, Bowie Rose, and baby Bert.
"And just like that, we are a family of four.... Welcome to the [world] Bert Apollo DeHaan!!!" he captioned the post.
Wood shared the same picture and referenced a previous miscarriage in a post on her own account.
"He is our rainbow baby. Not just because of the loss we suffered before we conceived him. He also brings a hope and joy in this scary sad time for our nation and world," the actress wrote.
"He was born weeks early in nyc in the middle of a global pandemic," she said. "He is already a brave tiny warrior who has reminded us to live, love, and stay present in his five short days earthside. We can't wait to keep learning from him."
Copyright 2020 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.