D'Andra Simmons thinks Brandi Redmond's treatment of Tiffany Moon in Real Housewives of Dallas Season 5 has been "highly inappropriate.

On Tuesday's episode of Watch What Happens Live, Simmons weighed in on Redmond's struggle to be around Moon following Redmond's racist video.

In the RHOD Season 5 premiere, Redmond apologized to Moon, who is Chinese, for a past video in which she mocked Asians. Moon accepted Redmond's apology, but Redmond has still felt uncomfortable around Moon throughout the season.

Last week's episode of RHOD showed Redmond tell Moon that she doesn't feel like she can be her authentic self around her. Fans criticized Redmond for putting the burden of her own behavior on Moon.

On WWHL, Simmons said she confronted Redmond about her treatment of Moon.

"I did tell Brandi I think that was highly inappropriate, because it's not Tiffany's responsibility to make you feel better. It's your responsibility to dig deep and to figure it out for yourself," Simmons said.

"It's not about Tiffany; it's about you," she added of Redmond. "You need to get well and you need to feel good in your soul. Your husband, your kids -- nobody can fix it for you. You have to fix yourself."

Simmons ended by saying, "I didn't think it was fair for her to put that off on Tiffany, and I believe most of the ladies agreed with me, from watching the episode."

Simmons appeared on WWHL with her RHOD co-star Kary Brittingham. Simmons was asked if she regrets talking badly about Brittingham without realizing Brittingham and Kameron Wescott could hear her.

"I actually don't believe I talked about Kary. I was just expressing my feelings at the moment to Tiffany," Simmons said. "I think if you eavesdrop on someone, you kind of get what you hear."

"I know that I didn't say anything bad," she added. "If I had said, 'Kary's a bad friend, Kary's selfish' ... but I didn't say a bunch of horrible things about Kary. I thought she was being [disingenuous] with her toast at the beginning."