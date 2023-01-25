Gabby -- who has repeatedly voiced to the press that she'd "of course" go on a date with Vinny if he formally asked her out -- took to Instagram on Friday and posted a slideshow of photos from her experience on the tour, two of which included Vinny.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
Gabby said she and Vinny initially just enjoyed stirring the pot and teasing fans with their flirtation but then the idea of dating the Jersey Shore star became a real "possibility" for her.
"I think both of our senses of humor are similar, so [we are] just, like, flirting in the comments [and] seeing where things go," Gabby shared late last year.
Gabby revealed in December that she'd "of course" go on a date with Vinny, whom she also called her "celebrity crush," but he'd need to be the one to make a move and ask her out.
"You guys need to ask him [how he feels]. He's so dead to me because he hasn't been doing any press and I have," Gabby joked at the time. "I'm, like, dealing with all these questions. But he's the one who started it."
In November, for instance, Vinny playfully dubbed Gabby his "Baby mamma" on social media, and she in turn called him, "My main man."
Gabby also called Vinny a "ten" on Instagram and he quipped in reply about how she needed to stop talking about herself.
Fans of Gabby and Vinny have been shipping them as a couple for more than two months month now.
"That's kind of been the craziest part about it is, like, how much other people love it," Gabby told Us in December. "And they know we're just messing around and they don't even care."
ADVERTISEMENT
Gabby noted the reaction has been "fun to watch" and it "feels good" to know that people have been rooting for them to be together and to be "happy."
News of Gabby and Erich's split surfaced on November 4, and then Gabby revealed on Dancing with the Stars later that month how she and her former fiance weren't "in sync" or "the best match" for each other.
Gabby told the magazine that she and Erich weren't compatible once they started their lives together in the real world after being in The Bachelorette bubble.
While Gabby clearly has an eye on Vinny, she previously admitted that she doesn't "know" if they'd be "compatible" either.
"I truly don't know that much about him," Gabby admitted.
"I was, like, so tunnel vision during the competition. You don't really spend that much time with the other celebrities. But, you know, there's only one way to find out!"
Vinny and his pro partner Koko Iwasaki were eliminated before the show's semifinals round.
Gabby, who also briefly dated The Bachelorette alums Dean Unglert and Blake Horstmann before her stint on The Bachelor's 26th season starring Clayton Echard, has been wanting a commitment from a man who will love her unconditionally.
Gabby said her stint on Dancing with the Stars was therapeutic for her as she dealt with her split from Erich.