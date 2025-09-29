Dancing with the Stars has announced all of its themes, week by week, for the ABC reality dancing competition's currently-airing 34th season.

"Alright, are you guys ready to hear the themes for this season exclusively right here, right now?! Guys, I need a drumroll please," Joey said during the first episode of the "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" while chatting with DWTS co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

"This is a big deal!" The Bachelor 28 alum added.

Dancing with the Stars fans already saw that Week 2 of Season 34 was "One Hit Wonder Night."

For Week 3, Joey -- who was crowned Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 champion with pro partner Jenna Johnson last year -- revealed, "This is a new one. It's going to be 'TikTok Night.'"

Julianne noted, "That makes sense. I feel like we need this!"

Joey pointed out how there "are a lot of TikTokers this season," and Alfonso agreed, "Oh yeah!"

Joey continued, "Week 4 -- a classic, one of my favorites. It is Disney night, and we actually, this season, are going to be celebrating Disneyland's 70th year. So it's going to be a special one. Very cool."

Julianne teased how "Disney Night" is going to be "fantastic," and Joey joked about how he misses his Tarzan costume.

"Week 5, another one of my favorites. It's 'Dedication Night.' I think there's going to be some beautiful dances that night," Joey predicted.

"Week 6 might break the Internet," The Bachelor alum continued. "It's 'Wicked Night!'"

Julianne gasped with excitement, and Joey whispered, "That feels right! It feels right."
"Week 7, another classic. We have Halloween Night," Joey revealed. "It's going to be spooky up in here!"

And Joey shared that Week 8 of Dancing with the Stars will be "Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Night."

Joey acknowledged how the cast will probably choose some good songs for that one.

"Remember last year?!" Julianne blurted out with a laugh.

"We don't need to talk about what happened on that night. That was a crazy judge," Joey joked.

Joey and Julianne were referencing KISS rocker Gene Simmons, who had served as a guest judge on "Hair Metal Night" during Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season last year.

Gene memorably handed out some low scores and offered unique commentary post-dances.

Joey continued, "Week 9 is a special one. It is the 20th birthday party celebration of our 20th year on the air!"

Dancing with the Stars premiered its very first season in June 2005.

Julianne said that celebration will be "amazing," and Alfonso agreed, "It's going to be awesome!"

Moving on to Week 10, Joey revealed it's going to be "Prince Night" for the semifinals.

"That's going to be historic!" Julianne gushed.

"That's going to be MY night. That's my night. I've already got some outfits figured out," Alfonso said.

And "last but not least," according to Joey, Week 11 is going to be a "massive" three-hour finale.

"I love that!" Joey concluded.

Dancing with the Stars' airs on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

The show's latest episode aired on September 23 and ended with a special double elimination.

NBA All-Star Baron Davis and reality TV star and actor Corey Feldman and their pro partners, Britt Stewart and Jenna, respectively, were ousted from the Season 34 competition.

Wildlife conservationist Robert Erwin and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt topped the judges' two-week leaderboard in a tie for first place after they each received a total of 37 out 50 possible points.

Dancing with the Stars' next episode will air on Tuesday, September 30 at 8PM ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.

Based on Joey's episode lineup, it appears the Dancing with the Stars finale will air on Tuesday, November 25.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

