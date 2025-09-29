'Dancing with the Stars' theme weeks for Season 34's entire season announced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/29/2025
Dancing with the Stars has announced all of its themes, week by week, for the ABC reality dancing competition's currently-airing 34th season.
"Alright, are you guys ready to hear the themes for this season exclusively right here, right now?! Guys, I need a drumroll please," Joey said during the first episode of the "Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast" while chatting with DWTS co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.
For Week 3, Joey -- who was crowned Dancing with the Stars' Season 33 champion with pro partner Jenna Johnson last year -- revealed, "This is a new one. It's going to be 'TikTok Night.'"
Julianne noted, "That makes sense. I feel like we need this!"
Joey pointed out how there "are a lot of TikTokers this season," and Alfonso agreed, "Oh yeah!"
Joey continued, "Week 4 -- a classic, one of my favorites. It is Disney night, and we actually, this season, are going to be celebrating Disneyland's 70th year. So it's going to be a special one. Very cool."
Julianne teased how "Disney Night" is going to be "fantastic," and Joey joked about how he misses his Tarzan costume.
"Week 5, another one of my favorites. It's 'Dedication Night.' I think there's going to be some beautiful dances that night," Joey predicted.
"Week 6 might break the Internet," The Bachelor alum continued. "It's 'Wicked Night!'"
Julianne gasped with excitement, and Joey whispered, "That feels right! It feels right."
"Week 7, another classic. We have Halloween Night," Joey revealed. "It's going to be spooky up in here!"
The show's latest episode aired on September 23 and ended with a special double elimination.
NBA All-Star Baron Davis and reality TV star and actor Corey Feldman and their pro partners, Britt Stewart and Jenna, respectively, were ousted from the Season 34 competition.
Wildlife conservationist Robert Erwin and The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt topped the judges' two-week leaderboard in a tie for first place after they each received a total of 37 out 50 possible points.