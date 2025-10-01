'Dancing with the Stars' shocker: Lauren Jauregui is "pissed" after elimination with pro Brandon Armstrong
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/01/2025
Dancing with the Stars eliminated Fifth Harmony singer Lauren Jauregui and her pro partner Brandon Armstrong during the Season 34 episode that aired Tuesday night on ABC.
Lauren and Brandon were ousted from the Dancing with the Stars competition after they received the lowest combined total of judges' scores and home viewer votes that were cast live during the two-hour performance broadcast.
However, Lauren said she was "so grateful" to have been paired with Brandon, and she thanked him for all of his hard work.
While not necessarily the bottom-three couples, the other two celebrity and professional pairings who were in jeopardy were film and TV actress Elaine Hendrix and pro partner Alan Bersten as well as comedian Andy Richter and pro partner Emma Slater.
Lauren and Brandon landed at the bottom of the Dancing with the Stars judges' scoring leaderboard with Andy and Emma.
The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt tied for first place on the judges' leaderboard with Olympic gold medalist Jordan Chiles after both celebrities earned 24 out of 30 possible judges' points.
Whitney and pro partner Mark Ballas performed the samba to "Shake Ya Ass."
Carrie Ann said Whitney was on fire and she "ate that dance up!" Derek gushed about how Whitney was "mesmerizing."
Jordan and pro partner Ezra Sosa took the stage with a tango to "Anxiety."
Bruno said Jordan's improvement has been "astonishing" and it was a "clear and focused" dance. And Derek said he was impressed with Jordan's frame but she turned anxiety into artistry.
Third place was also a tie between two couples at 23 points: The Traitors Season 3 winner Dylan Efron and pro partner Daniella Karagach as well as podcaster and social-media sensation Alix Earle and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy.
Dylan and Daniella danced a foxtrot to "Yukon."
Carrie Ann told Dylan he's in "the beginner group" but he's also a student really learning the technique, and Derek called the foxtrot "smooth as silk."
And Alix and Val performed a 23-point worthy quickstep to "Pop Muzik."
Derek said Alix glides across the floor effortlessly, and Bruno shouted about how it was a sparkling performance. Carrie Ann also thought it was Alix's best dance to date.
Fifth place represented a three-way tie for the following celebrities at 22 points: Pentatonix singer Scott Hoying, wildlife conservationist Robert Erwin, and author and wellness influencer Hilaria Baldwin.
Scott and pro partner Rylee Arnold took the stage with a jazz routine to "Like Jenny."
"You are the king of TikTok night! You are in your element!" Carrie Ann yelled.
Bruno said he could tell Scott was in his comfort zone, and the judge called Rylee's choreography "delicious" because it suited Scott so well.
Robert and pro partner Witney Carson performed a salsa to "Million Dollar Baby."
Carrie Ann was speechless because Robert had taken his shirt off and looked great.
Derek said Robert was strong and assertive but he was also too rigid and stiff for the salsa. Bruno agreed it was a great performance but the salsa "wasn't quite there."
And Hilaria and pro partner Gleb Savchenko earned 22 points for their samba to "Shake It To The Max (FLY) [Remix]."
Derek said technically, Hilaria is in a league of her own on the show.
Bruno added how Hilaria hit steps with "clinical precision" but she needs more bounce and "a touch more fluidity" going forward. Carrie Ann also noted how Hilaria was slightly off the music.
Elaine and Alan tied for eighth place on the judges' leaderboard with Boy Meets World star Danielle Fishel and pro partner Pasha Pashkov. Both couples earned 21 judges' points for the night.
Danielle and Pasha performed a foxtrot to "Manchild" for TikTok Night.
Bruno thought the dance was "lovely" and "elegant." Carrie Ann added how Danielle was uplifting and certainly growing in the Dancing with the Stars competition.
And Elaine and Alan danced the tango to "Gnarly."
Derek praised Elaine for being "badass" and having so much energy, but he advised her to have a wider frame. Bruno said Elaine always gets the character right and was so sharp.
Tenth place on the judges' leaderboard went to The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck and pro partner Jan Ravnik after they received 19 points for their cha cha to "She's a Bad Mama Jama."
Bruno asked Jen to be a little bit cleaner, but Carrie Ann called her an impressive "hottie" who looks so joyful when she's onstage.
And finally Lauren and Brandon tied with Andy and Emma for eleventh place on the leaderboard with 18 points each.
Lauren and Brandon performed a cha cha to Lauren's own hit song "Work from Home."
Carrie Ann said Lauren is in tune with her body but she should try to have more "pop" and dynamics in her steps.
Derek said there was an "ease" to the way Lauren moved but she could have more attack and "fire."
Andy and Emma took the stage with a foxtrot to "Northern Attitude."