Dancing with the Stars has been renewed by ABC for broadcast this fall.

ADVERTISEMENT
ABC has announced Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season will premiere this fall and air on Tuesday nights.

Each Dancing with the Stars episode will be two-hours long and air at 8PM ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

ABC has yet to announce an official premiere date for the reality dancing competition, and the show's cast -- its celebrities and their pro partners -- will be revealed at a later date.

As part of ABC announcing its 2024-2025 primetime schedule, the network also announced The Golden Bachelorette will air this fall on Wednesday nights.

Bachelor in Paradise, however, was noticeably left off the schedule. It appears ABC is taking a hiatus from The Bachelor spinoff after none of the Season 9 couples lasted after the show last year.

Last season, Dancing with the Stars was hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough.

Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba served as judges for Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season.

Actress Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy won the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy for Dancing with the Stars' 32rd season.

The runner-up of Dancing with the Stars' 32nd season was singer Jason Mraz, and the other finalists were The Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson, Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix, and actress Alyson Hannigan.

In The Bachelor world, Season 28 star Joey Graziadei recently revealed he'd be interested in competing on Dancing with the Stars' upcoming season.

"I just did a year of reality TV, so I'm okay taking a little break, but if that call comes we'll talk it over," Joey told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year in a joint interview with his fiancee, The Bachelor's Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson.
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"We'll see if it can happen," Joey added, before quipping, "I've got some moves."

"He's got moves," Kelsey agreed. "He's better than me."

Joey also boasted about his "rhythm" during a late January appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, which is co-hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"Okay... Confirm or deny, Joey. Isn't it really your grand plan to get on Dancing with the Stars? Yes or no?" Kelly asked The Bachelor star.

"If that call comes, I would be open to it," Joey replied at the time, "but to be honest, I'm trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let's get through this one first."

RELATED LINK: 'THE BACHELOR' FRANCHISE COUPLES NOW: WHO IS STILL TOGETHER?? (PHOTOS)

When Joey's Live with Kelly and Mark appearance aired, The Bachelor had just premiered its 28th season on ABC.

"You know, I have a little rhythm," Joey proudly stated.

ADVERTISEMENT
"If I get a drink or two in me, I think I can move a little bit, but I don't think that's allowed on Dancing with the Stars, so we'll see what happens."

By participating in Dancing with the Stars, Joey would be following in the footsteps of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums before him who have competed on the reality dancing competition.

In addition to Joey's The Bachelorette ex, Charity, former contestants included The Bachelorette Season 19 star Gabby Windey, who placed second on Season 31; The Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season; and The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown, who was crowned champion of Season 28.

Former The Bachelor stars don't have a history of making it as far in the Dancing with the Stars competition as Bachelorettes have, but Season 21's Nick Viall, Season 17's Sean Lowe, Season 19's Chris Soules, Season 25's Matt James, and Season 14's Jake Pavelka have all tested their dancing skills in the ballroom.

Bachelor in Paradise's Joe Amabile also participated in a Dancing with the Stars season.

While Dancing with the Stars can be taxing and emotionally draining for a new The Bachelor or The Bachelorette couple, Charity and her fiance Dotun Olubeko made it out of the season happily engaged and unscathed.

In Joey and Kelsey's case, they'll be able to date for many months before Joey would have to be whisked away to Los Angeles to film Dancing with the Stars.




About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 32
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 32 NEWS