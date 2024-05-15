"I just did a year of reality TV, so I'm okay taking a little break, but if that call comes we'll talk it over," Joey told Entertainment Tonight earlier this year in a joint interview with his fiancee, The Bachelor's Season 28 winner Kelsey Anderson.
"We'll see if it can happen," Joey added, before quipping, "I've got some moves."
"He's got moves," Kelsey agreed. "He's better than me."
Joey also boasted about his "rhythm" during a late January appearance on the Live with Kelly and Mark show, which is co-hosted by Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.
"Okay... Confirm or deny, Joey. Isn't it really your grand plan to get on Dancing with the Stars? Yes or no?" Kelly asked The Bachelor star.
"If that call comes, I would be open to it," Joey replied at the time, "but to be honest, I'm trying to do one reality show at a time right now, so let's get through this one first."
When Joey's Live with Kelly and Mark appearance aired, The Bachelor had just premiered its 28th season on ABC.
"You know, I have a little rhythm," Joey proudly stated.
"If I get a drink or two in me, I think I can move a little bit, but I don't think that's allowed onDancing with the Stars, so we'll see what happens."
By participating inDancing with the Stars, Joey would be following in the footsteps of many The Bachelor and The Bachelorette alums before him who have competed on the reality dancing competition.
In addition to Joey's The Bachelorette ex, Charity, former contestants included The Bachelorette Season 19 star Gabby Windey, who placed second on Season 31; The Bachelorette Season 11 star Kaitlyn Bristowe, who won Dancing with the Stars' 29th season; and The Bachelorette Season 15 star Hannah Brown, who was crowned champion of Season 28.
While Dancing with the Stars can be taxing and emotionally draining for a new The Bachelor or The Bachelorette couple, Charity and her fiance Dotun Olubeko made it out of the season happily engaged and unscathed.
In Joey and Kelsey's case, they'll be able to date for many months before Joey would have to be whisked away to Los Angeles to film Dancing with the Stars.