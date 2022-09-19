"Dancing with the Stars" will kick off Season 31 in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+ Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro will host the celebrity dance competition. How to watch After 30 seasons on broadcast television, new episodes of the show will stream exclusively on the subscription service Disney+. Participants This season will feature as competitors fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, who is also Arnold Schwarzenegger's son, paired with Daniella Karagach; movie star Selma Blair with Sasha Farber; comedian, actor and singer Wayne Brady with Witney Carson; "Good Morning America" contributor and WABC-TV New York's weather anchor Sam Champion with Cheryl Burke; TikTok star Charli D'Amelio with Mark Ballas; and Heidi D'Amelio with Artem Chigvintsev. The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; "CODA" actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; "Jersey Shore" alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; "Charlie's Angels" icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from "Sex and the City" with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from "The Bachelorette" with Val Chmerkovskiy. Judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough are the judges.