"Dancing with the Stars" will kick off Season 31 in Los Angeles Monday night at 8 p.m. EDT on Disney+

How to watch

After 30 seasons on broadcast television, new episodes of the show will stream exclusively on the subscription service Disney+.

Participants

The cast will also include country artist Jessie James Decker with Alan Bersten; TV star Trevor Donovan with Emma Slater; "CODA" actor Daniel Durant with Britt Stewart; reality TV star Teresa Giudice with Pasha Pashkov; "Jersey Shore" alum Vinny Guadagnino with Koko Iwasaki; "Charlie's Angels" icon Cheryl Ladd with Louis van Amstel; Jason Lewis from "Sex and the City" with Peta Murgatroyd; drag queen extraordinaire Shangela with Gleb Savchenko; recording artist Jordin Sparks with Brandon Armstrong; and Gabby Windey from "The Bachelorette" with Val Chmerkovskiy.

Judges