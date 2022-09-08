'Dancing with the Stars' Season 31 cast of 16 celebrities and pro partners announced
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 09/08/2022
Dancing with the Stars has announced the cast of celebrities and their professional partners who will be competing on the show's 31st season on Disney+ this Fall.
The identities of the 16 celebrities and pro dancers who will perform on Dancing with the Stars next season, which premieres Monday, September 19 at 8PM EDT/PDT on Disney+, were unveiled during Thursday's broadcast of Good Morning America on ABC.
The familiar reality TV faces who will be taking the Dancing with the Stars stage are TikTok and The D'Amelio Show star Charli D'Amelio, The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey, The D'Amelio Show star Heidi D'Amelio, country star and former Eric & Jessie: Game On star Jessie James Decker, singer and former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks, drag queen and former RuPaul's Drag Race contestant Shangela Wadley, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, and former Jersey Shore star Vinny Guadagnino.
The reminder of the Season 31 cast is comprised of actress and former Charlie's Angels star Cheryl Ladd, CODA actor Daniel Durant, Sex and the City actor Jason Lewis, fitness model and actor Joseph Baena, Good Morning America contributor and New York weather anchor Sam Champion, movie star Selma Blair, TV star and model Trevor Donovan, and comedian and Broadway star Wayne Brady.
Gabby is currently starring on The Bachelorette's nineteenth season, which airs its live finale next week, along with Rachel Recchia.
Jessie starred on Eric & Jessie: Game On with her husband Eric Decker from 2013 to 2017 on E!.
Jordin won Season 6 of American Idol in 2007 before becoming a platinum recording artist.
Shangela was the first contestant eliminated from RuPaul's Drag Race on Season 2, but she placed fifth on the series' third season. Shangela then returned for RuPaul's Drag Race: All Stars, where she finished in a joint third and fourth place with another contestant.
Theresa has starred on The Real Housewives of New Jersey since Season 1. The memoir and cookbook writer also competed on Season 5 of The Celebrity Apprentice in 2012.
And Vinny appeared in all six seasons of Jersey Shore from 2009 to 2012. He later returned for the show's reboot, Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and also starred alongside "Pauly D" DelVecchio in Double Shot at Love on MTV.
In addition, Vinny competed on The Masked Singer in 2021 and finished in sixth place.
When Good Morning America announced the Dancing with the Stars cast on Thursday morning, all of the celebrities made an appearance and teased the new Disney+ season.
"I don't know if fist pumping and ballroom go together, but I'm going to make it work!" Vinny joked. "I am a mama's boy, so she'll come to the show and make chicken cutlets and pasta for everybody... before we dance."
Shangela said she plans to "show up" for everyone who ever felt like they were "on the outskirts and don't feel seen."
And Jordin said she's "so excited" to be part of this cast, adding that she's also "terrified at the same time."
On whether she'll be able to channel some of her American Idol energy, Jordin shared, "I think it does kind of give me a little advantage that I've been on a reality competition show already."
"So I understand the live performances," Jordin added. "I understand that the judges' [criticism] is not a personal thing. But I am nervous because I know I can sing [but not dance without singing]."
"I said, 'How is it? Should I do it?'" Theresa recalled. "And she was like, 'Yes, you should definitely do it! You're already in good shape but you're going to get in even better shape.' But she said, 'It is hard work but I know you can do it.' I'm going to give it my all."
Selma, who battles multiple sclerosis, said she is "beyond thrilled" to do the show and has been overwhelmed by the support and can't wait to test her stamina.