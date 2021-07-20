Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette will air simultaneously but on different nights, just like when the two shows both aired in October and November 2020 on ABC as a result of filming delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Dancing with the Stars will air every Monday night following its debut, and The Bachelorette's eighteenth season starring Michelle Young will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT beginning on Tuesday, October 19.
Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette will overlap again due to ABC's decision to air two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021. (ABC is currently airing The Bachelorette's seventeenth season starring Katie Thurston on Monday nights).
The celebrity contestants and professional partners for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will be announced at a later date.
"I'm so excited to share that Dancing With The Stars will be back for its 30th Season! I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my dwts family @brunotonioliofficial @tyrabanks @derekhough and @grumpylgoodman," Carrie Ann wrote March 30 on Instagram.
"It's such an honor to be a part of this incredible show. I can't believe we are on our 30th season! So.... who's ready for Season 30? [Me!] I know I am!!! #dwts30 @dancingabc @abcnetwork."