Dancing with the Stars' milestone 30th season airing in Fall 2021 officially has a premiere date.

ABC has announced the 30th season of Dancing with the Stars will premiere with a two-hour episode on Monday, September 20 at 8PM ET/PT.

Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette will air simultaneously but on different nights, just like when the two shows both aired in October and November 2020 on ABC as a result of filming delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Dancing with the Stars will air every Monday night following its debut, and The Bachelorette's eighteenth season starring Michelle Young will air on Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT beginning on Tuesday, October 19.

Dancing with the Stars and The Bachelorette will overlap again due to ABC's decision to air two back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette in 2021. (ABC is currently airing The Bachelorette's seventeenth season starring Katie Thurston on Monday nights).

The celebrity contestants and professional partners for Season 30 of Dancing with the Stars will be announced at a later date.

ABC announced in late March that Dancing with the Stars had been renewed for a 30th season and would air this fall with Tyra Banks serving as the host and Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli returning as judges.

"I'm so excited to share that Dancing With The Stars will be back for its 30th Season! I am so looking forward to returning to the ballroom with my dwts family @brunotonioliofficial @tyrabanks @derekhough and @grumpylgoodman," Carrie Ann wrote March 30 on Instagram.

"It's such an honor to be a part of this incredible show. I can't believe we are on our 30th season! So.... who's ready for Season 30? [Me!] I know I am!!! #dwts30 @dancingabc @abcnetwork."

Despite a recent health crisis that resulted in Carrie Ann temporarily leaving The Talk, she confirmed her upcoming Dancing with the Stars participation late last week on Instagram.

"Bring on the ballroom. #DWTS returns to ABC September 20 at 8|7c! I'll be there! Will you?" Carrie Ann captioned a photo of the show's premiere date. "Who's ready for our 30th season? @dancingabc."
During Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2020 run, the show ranked as the No. 1 entertainment series in its two-hour timeslot among Adults 18-49.

According to ABC, Dancing with the Stars grew over its prior season by nine percent among adult in that age group.

Dancing with the Stars' Fall 2020 edition ended with The Bachelorette alum Kaitlyn Bristowe and her professional partner Artem Chigvintsev being crowned Season 29 champions.

Catfish creator and host Nev Schulman and partner Jenna Johnson finished the competition in second place.

Rapper Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach place third on Dancing with the Stars this season, and actress Justina Machado and partner Sasha Farber claimed fourth place.

