The network unveiled the identities of the 14 professional dancers who will be paired up with celebrities on Season 29, which premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8PM ET/PT, during Tuesday's broadcast of Good Morning America.
Two former Dancing with the Stars Troupe members, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, will also be joining the lineup of professional partners for this fall's season as newbies.
Britt, who first graced the show with her presence as a Troupe dancer back on Season 23, will be the first-ever female black professional dancer to compete on Dancing with the Stars.
Three married couples will be competing against each other on Season 29: Val and Jenna, Emma and Sasha, and Daniella and Pasha.
"I can't wait to win that mirrorball trophy," Val said on GMA.
"Sweetie, it's going to be really embarrassing when I win that mirrorball," Jenna interjected.
Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the professional partners will not be able to help or rehearse with each other through the season, and even pros married to fellow pros will be forced to live apart.
The new rule is an attempt to prevent two professional dancers -- and potentially their celebrity partners -- from getting sick if one person contracts COVID-19 during the season.
Emma and Sasha discussed having to live apart for weeks via FaceTime on GMA's Tuesday episode.
"It's going to be bliss -- I mean it's going to be terrible, really bad," Emma joked.
"It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we're doing everything we can to keep safe. I know it's going to be fine. There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming."