Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 professional dance partners and premiere date have been announced by ABC.

The network unveiled the identities of the 14 professional dancers who will be paired up with celebrities on Season 29, which premieres on Monday, September 14 at 8PM ET/PT, during Tuesday's broadcast of Good Morning America.

The returning professional partners for next season will be Brandon Armstrong, Alan Bersten, Sharna Burgess, Cheryl Burke, Val Chmerkovskiy, Sasha Farber, Jenna Johnson, Keo Motsepe, Peta Murgatroyd, Pasha Pashkov, Gleb Savchenko, and Emma Slater.

"This is going to be the best season yet!" two-time mirrorball champion Peta gushed on GMA.

"I'm so excited to be back on another season of Dancing with the Stars and hopefully win back to back!" said Alan, who is Dancing with the Stars' reigning champion.

Two former Dancing with the Stars Troupe members, Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach, will also be joining the lineup of professional partners for this fall's season as newbies.

Britt, who first graced the show with her presence as a Troupe dancer back on Season 23, will be the first-ever female black professional dancer to compete on Dancing with the Stars.

Three married couples will be competing against each other on Season 29: Val and Jenna, Emma and Sasha, and Daniella and Pasha.

"I can't wait to win that mirrorball trophy," Val said on GMA.

"Sweetie, it's going to be really embarrassing when I win that mirrorball," Jenna interjected.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the professional partners will not be able to help or rehearse with each other through the season, and even pros married to fellow pros will be forced to live apart.

The new rule is an attempt to prevent two professional dancers -- and potentially their celebrity partners -- from getting sick if one person contracts COVID-19 during the season.

Emma and Sasha discussed having to live apart for weeks via FaceTime on GMA's Tuesday episode.

"It's going to be bliss -- I mean it's going to be terrible, really bad," Emma joked.

"It's going to be so different because we can't actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we're doing everything we can to keep safe. I know it's going to be fine. There's going to be a lot of FaceTiming."

Emma also teased Season 29 of Dancing with the Stars is going to be "next level" after the network announced last month the show will be embarking on "a new creative direction."

As previously announced, supermodel and former America's Got Talent and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks has joined Dancing with the Stars as its new host and executive producer.

Tyra has replaced longtime host Tom Bergeron as well as his co-host Erin Andrews.

Tom hosted Dancing with the Stars since it premiered on ABC in 2005 -- a span that has covered 28 seasons and over 400 episodes.

Erin began serving as co-host of Dancing with the Stars in March 2014 after competing on the show's tenth season and finishing in third place with pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy.

Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli will return to Dancing with the Stars as judges.

The celebrities taking the dance floor next season will be announced at a later date, but ABC previously confirmed Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe will be participating.

About half of the Season 29 pros have yet to win a mirrorball trophy: Britt, Daniella, Pasha, Sasha, Brandon, Keo and Gleb.

Two professional partners noticeably left off the Dancing with the Stars' list for Season 29 are Witney Carson and Lindsay Arnold, who are both currently expecting their first child with their respective husbands.

Dancing with the Stars will air on Monday nights this fall, with The Bachelorette moving to Tuesday nights at 8PM ET/PT for its sixteenth season.

