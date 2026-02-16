While the cast of dancers has yet to be revealed, Variety reported that wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin -- who won Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro partner Witney Carson late last year -- is in talks to host.
Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas is also reportedly being eyed to judge the series alongside his mother, Shirley Ballas, who has served as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK since 2017.
In addition to Mark -- who has won three mirrorball trophies and appeared on the latest season of The Traitors -- and his mom, a rotating mentor or pro will join the judges each week.
Mark just competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.
Mark and Whitney were eliminated during the semifinals episode in November, finishing in sixth place, despite having received the highest cumulative judges' scores up to that point.
Mark joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 5 in 2007. He competed on every season until he took a break for Season 23 and Season 24. He also took a hiatus from the show from Seasons 26 through 30, followed by Season 32 and Season 33.