Dancing with the Stars will reportedly air a new spinoff looking to find the reality dancing competition's next pro dancer.

Tentatively-titled Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro, the spinoff will feature professional dancers living in a house together and competing in a grueling audition process, Variety reported.

The winner of Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro will land a coveted spot as a pro partner on Season 35 of the reality dancing competition.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is reportedly likely to air this summer on ABC and Hulu.

While the cast of dancers has yet to be revealed, Variety reported that wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin -- who won Season 34 of Dancing with the Stars alongside pro partner Witney Carson late last year -- is in talks to host.

Dancing with the Stars pro Mark Ballas is also reportedly being eyed to judge the series alongside his mother, Shirley Ballas, who has served as the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing in the UK since 2017.

In addition to Mark -- who has won three mirrorball trophies and appeared on the latest season of The Traitors -- and his mom, a rotating mentor or pro will join the judges each week.

Mark just competed on Dancing with the Stars' 34th season with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Whitney Leavitt.

Mark and Whitney were eliminated during the semifinals episode in November, finishing in sixth place, despite having received the highest cumulative judges' scores up to that point.

Mark joined Dancing with the Stars for Season 5 in 2007. He competed on every season until he took a break for Season 23 and Season 24. He also took a hiatus from the show from Seasons 26 through 30, followed by Season 32 and Season 33.

Last season, Dancing with the Stars introduced Jan Ravnik as a new pro partner, but there was some controversy surrounding the fairness of his casting given he's famous for having danced in Taylor Swift's Eras Tour.

Many Dancing with the Stars pros were also promoted from the show's Troupe over the years.
Variety's report of a possible Dancing with the Stars spinoff comes shortly after Season 34 broke records in Fall 2025.

Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 finale was the most-watched finale in nine years, and according to ABC, 72 million votes came through on finale night alone.

Dancing with the Stars also recently announced it's launching a convention for fans that will be a "celebration of all things Dancing with the Stars."

"Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" will include a live show and celebrity appearances, including show pros such as Jenna Johnson and former contestants including Joey Graziadei.

"Dancing with the Stars Con 2026" will be taking place from Friday, July 31 to Sunday, August 2 at Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, CA.

Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro is reportedly being produced by BBC Studios.


