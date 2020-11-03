While Monday night's broadcast was supposed to feature a special double elimination, The Real co-host and fashion correspondent Jeannie Mai and her partner Brandon were forced to withdraw from the competition and so only one couple had to go home.
"Jeannie Mai had emergency surgery last night and she's in recovery. She's doing well. However, she's had to withdraw from this competition and she shared her emotional story from her hospital room. She did that for you. She really wants you to see that... Now, due to Jeannie dropping out, we will not have a double elimination tonight."
Jeannie revealed she had a throat abscess that infected her tonsils and would've wreaked more havoc on her body had she not undergone emergency surgery.
"[If] you would've waited one more day, your throat would have closed up," a doctor told Jeannie in the hospital after the procedure went well.
Tyra cried about Jeannie's early departure and said Jeannie will still be a part of the Dancing with the Stars family until the final episode. Tyra said she knew how much being on this show meant to Jeannie and Brandon.
Chrishell, who stars on Selling Sunset, and Gleb went home after they landed in the bottom-two couples along with Disney Channel actress Skai Jackson and partner Alan Bersten based on the combination of judges' scores and home-viewer votes cast live as Dancing with the Stars aired in the Eastern and Central time zones on Monday night.
Carrie Ann voted to save Skai and Alan, and then Bruno also voted to keep Skai and Alan on the show, which sealed Chrishell and Gleb's fate on Dancing with the Stars.
Derek also revealed he would have made the same decision if he had to cast a tiebreaker vote.
Prior to Chrishell and Gleb's ouster, each of the eight remaining celebrity and professional pairings performed a new dance and participated in a new "Relay Dance Round."
For the "Relay Dance Round," the couples were divided into three groups based on dance styles they had already performed this season. The couples in each group danced a specific style, one after the other, in attempt to win bonus points from the judges.
The couples were each given one to three points from a particular judge based on how well they danced -- and those bonus points were added to their initial scores.
Chrishell and Gleb, Catfish creator and host Nev Schulman and partner Jenna Johnson, and rapper Nelly and partner Daniella Karagach performed a cha cha relay.
Actress Justina Machado and partner Sasha Farber and figure skater and Olympic medalist Johnny Weir and partner Britt Stewart took the stage with the Viennese waltz. (Jeannie and Brandon were also supposed to be a part of this relay).
At the end of the night, two couples topped the judges' leaderboard and tied for first place with 30 out of 33 possible judges' points: Nev and Jenna and Johnny and Britt.
Nev and Jenna first performed a Viennese waltz that received 27 out of 30 points from the judges.
Carrie Ann said he stumbled and lost his balance a couple of times, but they were given three extra points from Carrie Ann in the bonus round to add to their original score, bringing their total score up to 30 points.
Johnny and Britt's first dance of the night was a foxtrot that also earned 27 points from the judges.
Bruno said Johnny's sweeping movements filled the stage but he needs to work on the rise and fall in the foxtrot. Carrie Ann added that she could sense his emotion and liked the storyline.
Johnny and Britt also added three bonus points from Derek in the relay round to their first score.
Third place on the judges' leaderboard went to Justina and Sasha with a total of 29 points for the night.
After dancing a 27-point worthy samba routine, Justina and Sasha were given two additional points from Derek for their relay Viennese waltz.
Derek told Justina to articulate her feet more and she needs a little more bounce but she's "so fun to watch."
"You make every hour feel like happy hour," Bruno noted, adding that Justina was "brilliant."
Kaitlyn and Artem finished the night in fourth place on the judges' leaderboard with a total of 28 points, which included three points from Bruno in the relay round.
Kaitlyn and Artem initially took the stage with a jive that received 25 points from the judges.
Derek advised Kaitlyn to attack a little bit more but called her "amazing." Carrie Ann said she came back from last week "with grace and energy" and Kaitlyn showed more heart this week.
Fifth place on the leaderboard represented a tie between two couples at 27 points apiece: Skai and Alan as well as AJ and Cheryl.
After dancing a salsa that earned 25 points from the judges, Skai and Alan got to add two bonus points from Bruno to their overall score.
Derek noticed Skai was "more grounded" in her salsa this week, but he thought the dance had too many jumps and lifts.
AJ and Cheryl only received 24 points for their rumba routine from the judges, but they were able to jump up a bit on the judges leaderboard thank to the three points Bruno awarded them in the relay round.
Bruno said he was captivated by AJ's "intent and the drama" of his rumba but he didn't see enough rumba content. Carrie Ann agreed there wasn't much hip action although the performance was "moving."
Chrishell and Gleb claimed seventh place on the judges' leaderboard with a total of 26 points for the night.
Chrishell and Gleb's first dance of the night was a Viennese waltz that received 24 points from the judges, and they followed that up with the cha cha relay, during which Carrie Ann awarded them two additional points.
Carrie Ann thought Chrishell and Gleb's Viennese waltz was really sexy, and Derek said she was improving each week but needed to watch her transitions.
And finally, Nelly and Daniella landed in eighth -- and last -- place on the judges' leaderboard with a total of 23 points for the night.
In addition to the two points they earned from Carrie Ann for their cha cha relay, Nelly and Daniella received 21 points for their rumba routine earlier in the night.
Bruno said he appreciated Nelly's effort but the level of his technique wasn't quite there for the judges.