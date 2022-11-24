"Dancing with the Stars" professional dancers Daniella Karagach and Pasha Pashkov are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news via Karagach's Instagram on Wednesday.

"Baby Pashkov coming May '23. We love you more than words could ever express," read the post.

The couple teamed up in 2009 as dance partners, winning the United States 10-Dance competition seven times.

They got married in 2014 after dating for about four years.

Karagach won Season 30 of "Dancing with the Stars" with her dance partner, NBA player Iman Shumpert.

In Season 31, Karagach and Pashkov competed against each other with partners Joseph Baena and Terese Giudice, but were eliminated early in the contest.

Baena was unaware of the pregnancy during the competition.

Karagach told People "he's a sweetheart and he was super gentle with me, although he didn't know."

The couple informed their "Dancing with the Stars" castmates of the pregnancy ahead of Monday's finale.