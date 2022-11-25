Dancing with the Stars pro Daniella Karagach has announced she's pregnant and expecting her first child with husband Pasha Pashkov.

Daniella, 30, and Pasha, 36, posted a joint pregnancy announcement Wednesday on Instagram.

"Baby Pashkov coming May '23," the couple wrote alongside a heart. "We love you more than words could ever express."

Daniella and Pasha posted a professional photo of the pair embracing in sweats and Nike sneakers while Daniella held up a baby sneaker.

Congratulatory messages poured in from the Dancing with the Stars family.

"Yayyyy!!! Congratulations!!! I hear Shangela is like the top gender neutral name choice for 2023," Dancing with the Stars finalist Shangela Wadley joked in the comments.

DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd wrote, "This is the BEST news!!!! I love you both so much, you will be the most wonderful parents!! Baby is so lucky."

The Bachelorette star Gabby Windey commented, "Congratulations!!! Baby is probs already doing the chachacha."

And DWTS pro Emma Slater gushed, "I can't wait!!!!!! I'm so excited for you both!!!!!!"

Daniella and Pasha got married in July 2014 after four years of dating, Us Weekly reported.

Daniella and Pasha have been longtime dance partners, before ever joining Dancing with the Stars.

The couple appeared on World of Dance's second season, and then Daniella became a member of Dancing with the Stars' Troupe.

Pasha first competed as pro on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, when Daniella was a member of the show's Troupe in 2019.

Daniella was promoted to a professional partner for Season 29, and she and rapper Nelly finished her first season as a pro in third place.

Daniella went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars' 30th season with NBA player Iman Shumpert. The pair won the mirrorball trophy after an especially memorable freestyle routine.

"We just had such a good time and that's all we cared about," Daniella told Us following her first DWTS win.

"That's all we wanted to do is just have a good finale. It's the last time we get to dance together and we enjoyed the crap out of it."

For Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which moved from ABC to Disney+ and just wrapped earlier this week, Daniella and Pasha competed against each other with their celebrity partners actor and fitness enthusiast Joseph Baena and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, respectively.

Neither couple made it to the semifinals, but both Joseph and Teresa gave their best effort.

Daniella and Pasha celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in July.

"Happy 8 year wedding anniversary @pashapashkov," Daniella gushed on Instagram at the time.

"I didn't think It was humanly possible to love someone this hard. Thank you for making me the luckiest woman in the world. IFLY."

And Pasha commented, "iflyMORE."


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

