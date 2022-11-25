FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The couple appeared on World of Dance's second season, and then Daniella became a member of Dancing with the Stars' Troupe.
Pasha first competed as pro on Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars, when Daniella was a member of the show's Troupe in 2019.
Daniella was promoted to a professional partner for Season 29, and she and rapper Nelly finished her first season as a pro in third place.
Daniella went on to compete on Dancing with the Stars' 30th season with NBA player Iman Shumpert. The pair won the mirrorball trophy after an especially memorable freestyle routine.
"We just had such a good time and that's all we cared about," Daniella told Us following her first DWTS win.
"That's all we wanted to do is just have a good finale. It's the last time we get to dance together and we enjoyed the crap out of it."
For Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars, which moved from ABC to Disney+ and just wrapped earlier this week, Daniella and Pasha competed against each other with their celebrity partners actor and fitness enthusiast Joseph Baena and The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, respectively.
Neither couple made it to the semifinals, but both Joseph and Teresa gave their best effort.
ADVERTISEMENT
Daniella and Pasha celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in July.