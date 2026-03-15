'Dancing with the Stars' pros and their significant others: Who's with whom? (PHOTOS)
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/15/2026
Dancing with the Stars' professional partners are sexy, talented and charming -- so it's not surprising DWTS viewers are interested in learning which pro dancers are married or in a relationship with whom.
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Given the Dancing with the Stars community is so close and many of the professional dancers have been working together for so long, there are regularly rumors about which pro partners are hooking up or dating.