Samuel Cusick / Instagram

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 03/11/2024



ADVERTISEMENT

So who is dating or married to whom? Which professional dancers found love together, and which DWTS professional dancers found it somewhere else?

' professional partners are charming, sexy and talented -- so it's not surprising DWTS viewers are interested in learning which pro dancers are married or in a relationship with whom.Given the community is so close and many of the professional dancers have been working together for so long, there are regularly rumors about which pro partners are hooking up or dating.Longtime DWTS pro Cheryl Burke has even admitted her past includes kissing Maksim Chmerkovskiy -- who was actually engaged to two different female professional dancers before he married the second ( Peta Murgatroyd ) -- and that she also "tried to have fun" with Mark Ballas "I think we all dated each other at one point," Burke said during an appearance on the Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole podcast in 2016.Some professional dancers have even walked down the aisle and married another DWTS dance partner!Click thelink below to find out who most of your favorite professional dancers -- including Alec Mazo Artem Chigvintsev , Cheryl, Derek Hough Louis van Amstel , Mark, Maksim, Peta Sasha Farber Val Chmerkovskiy , and Witney Carson -- are romantically involved with!

BEGIN GALLERY >>

Steven Rogers is a senior entertainment reporter for Reality TV World and been covering the reality TV genre for two decades.