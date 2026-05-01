Deena also pointed out how Ciara's casting came at an opportune time, considering Summer House is currently dealing with a scandal involving Ciara's ex, West Wilson, and her former bestie, Amanda Batula.
"I already knew Ciara. She was on Traitors, and she's wonderful. She's stunning, she's gorgeous; she's all these things," Deena shared.
"And then the stuff that happened to her, it was a really of-the-moment thing that we all felt like it was the right time. We really wanted her on the show, but it was also the right time to announce her."
Deena also shared that entertaining an audience seems to come naturally to Ciara.
"What we didn't know is in [Ciara's] grandmother's house in North Carolina, that she just bought, there was a room where she used to do MTV videos pretending she was going to be an MTV Veejay," Deena revealed.
"She had this kind of passion and wanted to do this kind of thing as a young kid. It's so great, full circle, to be able to give her this [opportunity] at this time."
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Conrad suggested Dancing with the Stars will be a great distraction and positive experience for Ciara as she continues to navigate drama with her Summer House co-stars.