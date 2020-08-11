Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson has announced the sex of her first child with husband Carson McAllister after just celebrating their gender reveal with loved ones.

"ITS A....." Witney, 26, captioned a video on her Instagram account on Monday.

The 90 minute video shows the mother-to-be and her husband celebrating at their gender-reveal party with a large group of friends and family, including their little dog.

After Witney provided a short countdown, her party guests shot mini confetti cannons known as "poppers" into the air and the color blue came bursting out from all directions.

Witney's husband appeared ecstatic as Witney adorably jumped up and down with glee, before hugging Carson and jumping into his arms.

Congratulatory messages and a series of blue-heart emojis poured in from Witney's Instagram followers, including support from Dancing with the Stars pros Peta Murgatroyd and Gleb Savchenko.

Witney first teased her gender reveal this past weekend by posting a photo with her husband in which they were posing in front of a large pink and blue balloon.

"Gender reveal coming SOON! Let's take a poll on what you guys think.. girl or boy?!" Witney captioned the photo.

Witney announced the big news she is pregnant back in late July on Instagram.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Witney wrote alongside a photo of herself embracing Carson while holding sonogram photos and a positive digital pregnancy test.

"We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Witney added the following hashtags to her post, "#15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed."

Witney, who married her high-school sweetheart in Salt Lake City on New Year's Day in 2016 after dating for four years, told Us Weekly in October 2019 that she had baby fever and wanted to have a child with Carson "so bad" soon.

"We're not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready," Witney told Us at the time.

"I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one."

Witney previously worried, however, about one "big issue" in regards to getting pregnant with Baby No. 1.

"Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance?" Witney questioned, according to Us. "Peta has been a really good mentor to us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She's been awesome."

Witney had also revealed she "wants a lot of kids" but "four is going to be the [maximum]" for her family.

Witney's best friend and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold -- who was Witney's maid of honor in her wedding -- is also currently expecting her first child with her husband of five years, Samuel Cusick.

Lindsay announced she's pregnant in mid-May, and she and Samuel have a baby girl on the way.

While a premiere date for Dancing with the Stars' new edition has yet to be announced, the show is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Former America's Got Talent and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks will serve as the new host of Dancing with the Stars' 29th season after ABC axed longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews because the reality series is embarking on "a new creative direction."

The only confirmed celebrity competing on Dancing with the Stars' new season thus far is Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.

The Bachelorette is expected to star both Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams in what could possibly turn out to be the most dramatic season ever.

The show is currently filming at La Quinta Resort and Club in Palm Springs, CA.

