Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson is going to have a baby boy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 26-year-old professional dancer and television personality is expecting a son with her husband, Carson McAllister.

Carson and McAllister announced the news at a celebration with family. Carson shared a video of the moment Monday on Instagram that shows the group twisting poppers filled with blue powder.

Carson said on Instagram Stories that she and her family have been quarantining together.

"We had a few close family members who lived in Utah come be with us. We all have been quarantined together! So we were all safe," she said.

DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko, So You Think You Can Dance alum Tiffany Maher and television personality Victoria Arlen congratulated Carson in the comments of her post.

Congratulations Witney!!!! soo happy for you guys," Maher wrote.

Carson and McAllister married in January 2016 and announced in July that they are expecting.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Carson said on Instagram.

Carson showed her baby bump in a photo on Instagram this month.

"Hiiii my little one first time I've seen an actual bump, so I had to document!! Still a bit sick at night but so grateful baby is growing. Sending love to you all!" she captioned the post.

Carson has competed as a pro in 11 seasons of DWTS. She was last partnered with actor Kel Mitchell in Season 28, where they finished as the runners-up.

Fellow DWTS pro Lindsay Arnold announced in May that she is expecting a baby girl.