Dancing with the Stars pro Witney Carson has announced she's expecting her first child with husband Carson McAllister.

Witney, 26, took to Instagram on Thursday with her big news.

"Baby McAllister coming Jan 2021!!!!! We can't even contain our excitement and joy right now," Witney wrote alongside a photo of herself embracing Carson while holding sonogram photos and a positive digital pregnancy test.

"We found out together with @clearblue, which was so surreal and special! Getting our results in words made this whole thing that much more real! We love this little bean so much already and we can't wait to start this beautiful chapter in our lives!"

Witney added the following hashtags to her post, "#15weekspregnant #mcallisterbaby #clearbluepartner #clearblueconfirmed."

Comments of love and support poured in for the couple on Instagram from fans and fellow Dancing with the Stars pros -- including Jenna Johnson, Allison Holker, Alan Bersten, and Sharna Burgess.

"SO EXCITED FOR THIS BLONDE/BLUE EYED BABE!!!!!! Sooooo happy," Jenna commented on Witney's post.

"Congratulations beauty!!!!! So so amazing!!! Incredibly excited for you and Carson, this baby is gonna be beautiful just like the two of you," Sharna wrote.

Witney also posted a video of herself holding the positive pregnancy test on her Instagram Stories.

Witney captioned the video, "We are beyond excited and so grateful."

Witney called her pregnancy "the most exciting news of our entire lives," adding, "We are so excited for this journey and we're so excited that you guys get to follow along."
Witney, who married her high-school sweetheart in Salt Lake City on New Year's Day in 2016 after dating for four years, told Us Weekly in October 2019 that she had baby fever and wanted to have a child with Carson "so bad" soon.

"We're not really putting a timestamp on it, just when we feel ready," Witney told Us.

"I get so baby hungry though. Like, every time I see a baby it breaks my heart. I want one."

Witney worried at the time, however, about one "big issue" in regards to getting pregnant.

"Can you start a family and still have a career and still dance?" Witney questioned, according to Us. "[DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd] has been a really good mentor to us through what we would do when we eventually have kids. She's been awesome."

Witney had also revealed she "wants a lot of kids" but "four is going to be the [maximum]" for her family.

Witney's best friend and fellow Dancing with the Stars pro Lindsay Arnold -- who was Witney's maid of honor in her wedding -- is also currently expecting her first child with her husband of five years, Samuel Cusick.

"YAYYYY!!!!!!!! I am so excited for you guys!! And so excited to be mamas together," Lindsay commented on Witney's post along with numerous heart and crying emoticons.

Lindsay announced she's pregnant in mid-May and is currently 25 weeks along with a baby girl.

While a premiere date for Dancing with the Stars' new edition has yet to be announced, the show is tentatively slated to air on ABC on Monday nights this fall pending the pandemic.

Former America's Got Talent and America's Next Top Model host Tyra Banks will serve as the new host of Dancing with the Stars' 29th season after ABC axed longtime host Tom Bergeron and his co-host Erin Andrews because the reality series is embarking on "a new creative direction."

The only confirmed celebrity competing on Dancing with the Stars' new season thus far is Season 11 The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.

Due to COVID-19, Season 16 of The Bachelorette -- which was originally supposed to have premiered in May and air on Monday nights this summer -- is now scheduled to air Tuesday nights on ABC this fall instead.

ABC has already announced 42 potential suitors who will be competing for Clare Crawley's heart this year on The Bachelorette, and Clare was recently spotted filming at La Quinta Resort & Club, which is a Waldorf Astoria resort, in Palm Springs, CA.

