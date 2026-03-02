"What's up friends? So yeah, my bad. I ended up out here in Peoria, [IL], but the doc was cool, shout out to Claire our RPT on tour and for everybody on tour for rallying. I've just been having vertigo for the past couple of days and I had it [on Saturday]," the professional dancer said.
Vertigo is a sensation of spinning, tilting or moving when you are actually still. It's often described as a severe type of dizziness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
Though not a disease, it's a symptom of underlying conditions usually involving the inner ear or brain.
Val, dressed in a gray sweatshirt and blue beanie, noted how he was able to get through the show prior to his hospitalization.
Appearing groggy and a bit sweaty, Val continued, "We ran some tests... Once that little crystal in your equilibrium -- and again, I'm learning a lot -- goes out, it's really hard to get it back in, and so I'm just spinning everywhere."
Val said his symptoms were particularly bad while traveling on the tour bus, adding, "I woke up and I just couldn't get myself together."
Val went on to share how Monday, March 2 was a scheduled day off for the dancers and so he'd "hopefully be back" on Tuesday, March 3.
"Love you, thank you," Val concluded.
Val uploaded the video a couple of hours after he had addressed Dancing with the Stars fans in Illinois via Instagram Stories for missing the tour's Sunday, March 1 stop at Peoria's Prairie Home Alliance Theatre.
The professional dancer and choreographer then informed his followers that he was getting "blood work done" and his "vitals checked."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!
The official DWTS Live Instagram account commented on Val's post, "We hope you feel better soon."
Val -- who is married to fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson -- has been performing in the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour alongside many Season 34 celebrities and other DWTS pro dancers.
Val and his celebrity partner, influencer Alix Earle, had finished Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in second place late last year.