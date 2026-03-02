Dancing with the Stars pro Val Chmerkovskiy has been hospitalized right in the middle of the Dancing with the Stars: Live! 2026 tour.

ADVERTISEMENT
Val, 39, took to Instagram on Sunday and posted a video that showed him lying in a hospital bed.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

"What's up friends? So yeah, my bad. I ended up out here in Peoria, [IL], but the doc was cool, shout out to Claire our RPT on tour and for everybody on tour for rallying. I've just been having vertigo for the past couple of days and I had it [on Saturday]," the professional dancer said.

Vertigo is a sensation of spinning, tilting or moving when you are actually still. It's often described as a severe type of dizziness, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Though not a disease, it's a symptom of underlying conditions usually involving the inner ear or brain.

Val, dressed in a gray sweatshirt and blue beanie, noted how he was able to get through the show prior to his hospitalization.

Appearing groggy and a bit sweaty, Val continued, "We ran some tests... Once that little crystal in your equilibrium -- and again, I'm learning a lot -- goes out, it's really hard to get it back in, and so I'm just spinning everywhere."

Val said his symptoms were particularly bad while traveling on the tour bus, adding, "I woke up and I just couldn't get myself together."

Val went on to share how Monday, March 2 was a scheduled day off for the dancers and so he'd "hopefully be back" on Tuesday, March 3.

"Love you, thank you," Val concluded.

Val uploaded the video a couple of hours after he had addressed Dancing with the Stars fans in Illinois via Instagram Stories for missing the tour's Sunday, March 1 stop at Peoria's Prairie Home Alliance Theatre.

The professional dancer and choreographer then informed his followers that he was getting "blood work done" and his "vitals checked."
FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!
Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The official DWTS Live Instagram account commented on Val's post, "We hope you feel better soon."

Val -- who is married to fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson -- has been performing in the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour alongside many Season 34 celebrities and other DWTS pro dancers.

Val and his celebrity partner, influencer Alix Earle, had finished Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in second place late last year.

Val and Alix lost the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy to winners Robert Irwin and pro partner Witney Carson.

The next stop on the Dancing with the Stars tour is Milwaukee, WI, on Tuesday, March 3.

The tour will come to a close in Akron, OH, on Wednesday, May 13.

RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS)

Val joined Dancing with the Stars as a pro partner for Season 13, and he has competed on a total of 21 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT
Val has won Dancing with the Stars three times with Rumer Willis on Season 20, Laurie Hernandez on Season 23, and Xochitl Gomez on Season 32. He's also had a handful of second or third-place finishes.


About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski
Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON GOOGLE NEWS

DANCING WITH THE STARS 34
MORE DANCING WITH THE STARS 34 NEWS