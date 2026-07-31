"We're over there... It's my birthday and Father's Day landed on the same day this year and it's just dreamy," Sharna, 41, said during the Tuesday, July 28 episode of iHeartRadio's "Whine Down" podcast.
"Michelin star restaurants. The grounds look like something out of a fairy-tale storybook. I was like, 'Baby, this is the best wedding location ever,' and he said, 'Yes it is.'"
Sharna and Brian visited the Adare Manor Hotel, an 840-acre estate located in County Limerick, Ireland.
Sharna joked that it's probably $500,000 to rent the grounds for one day, but she posted a bunch of beautiful photos of the hotel on Instagram and wrote, "Wedding location vibes."
She subsequently made another post and changed the caption to, "Wedding location found."
The pro dancer and choreographer therefore sparked rumors that she and Brian were ready to tie the knot in a destination wedding ceremony, and Sharna admitted to podcast host Jana Kramer it was "a big mistake" on her part.
"We haven't booked a damn manor for our wedding... Suddenly the whole internet thinks I booked a wedding," Sharna said with a laugh.
She added, "If at some point we could swing that, then sure, let's go get married at a damn manor."
Sharna recalled how some of her relatives even thought she was moving ahead with a wedding overseas due to her Instagram posts.
"My auntie in Australia left me a voice note and she was like, 'Sharna, it's a bit far for all of us to travel,'" Sharna shared, adding how her aunt was "livid" and shocked.
Sharna said she had to apologize to her aunt and explain how her wedding "won't actually be happening in Ireland."
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Sharna went on to reiterate, "We have not, as of yet, booked a location for our wedding. We have so much going on. We always do. Everyone is always like, 'When are you getting married?' I don't know."
Sharna admitted being a bride is not "wildly important" to her at the moment.
Sharna, for example, will be attending Dancing with the Stars Con in Palm Springs, CA, beginning on Friday, July 31.
Considering Sharna is busy with her career and four-year-old son Zane with Brian, she said getting married is not a "must" for her at this time. (The actor also has four children from previous relationships with ex-fiancee Vanessa Marcil and actress Megan Fox).
"But maybe by that point, we will book a damn manor and do it in Ireland. But it's not actually a real thing. I didn't know what to do and so I just left it alone."
Sharna appears to be happy and in love, as she just posted a tribute to her man via Instagram on July 16.
Sharna said doing life with Brian "makes the highs sweeter and the lows safer."
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She continued, "I love you, we all do and we all deeply appreciate your constant drive to provide and show up and be all you feel we need. I can't wait to watch what manifests and unfolds for you this year. You deserve it all."
Sharna and Brian began dating in late 2020. Two years later, they welcomed Zane in June 2022.
Brian proposed marriage to Sharna in July 2023 after three years of dating, but they didn't publicly announce the news until September 2023.
Sharna competed on Dancing with the Stars from Season 16 through Season 30 with the exception of Season 28. Her only win was a controversial one with Bobby Bones on Season 27.
Bobby faced a lot of backlash for winning the mirrorball trophy despite not being one of the better technical dancers in the Dancing with the Stars finale.
Dancing with the Stars will air its 35th season this fall on ABC, and the lineup of pros have yet to be announced.