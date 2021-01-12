Dancing with the Stars pro Sharna Burgess and actor Brian Austin Green have now made their relationship Instagram official!

Sharna, 35, took her romance with the 47-year-old Beverly Hills, 90210 alum to the next level on Monday by posting a photo of the pair kissing on a patio in Mexico.

"Him," Sharna captioned the photo, along with a lips emoji.

In the picture, Sharna was wearing a white beach cover-up and Brian stood shirtless as he wrapped his hand around Sharna's neck.

Supportive comments from the Dancing with the Stars family flooded Sharna's post.

"Omg omg omg. I have no words," Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson wrote.

"There they are," added DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd with multiple heart emojis. "LOVE you guys."

And DWTS pro Gleb Savchenko commented, "The best!!"

DWTS pros Sasha Farber and Emma Slater also congratulated Sharna on her new relationship. Sasha gave the couple a thumbs-up while his wife Emma wrote, "Can't wait to meet him!! So happy for you guys!"

Sharna and Brian were first spotted together on Christmas Day before flying to Hawaii for a romantic getaway, Us Weekly reported.

"We had a great time. We had a really good time. Hawaii is an amazing place," Brian, who judges the Masked Dancer, told Access Hollywood on Saturday.

"It's all going really well right now. It's early on, so we don't have any labels or anything, obviously, but we're really enjoying each other's company."
Brian also called Sharna "amazing" and "super responsible."

Brian said of the Australian dancer and choreographer, "She's super sweet and caring, passionate, fun to be around, so I feel blessed right now."

Brian revealed he and Sharna met through their mutual friend, who also happens to be their shared manager.

"She was like, 'Hey, I've got a client that you should meet,'" Brian recalled to Access.

Although Brian was still hurting as a result from his divorce from estranged wife and actress Megan Fox, he said he "begrudgingly went" on a date with Sharna and the pair simply hit it off.

Brian reportedly confirmed in May 2020 that he Megan, 34, had separated after 10 years of marriage. The former couple share three sons: Noah, 8, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 4.

Megan, who memorably starred on The Transformers, filed for divorce in November 2020 and has reportedly since moved on with musician Richard Baker, known professionally as Machine Gun Kelly.

On January 8, Sharna wouldn't confirm or deny her relationship with Brian when a fan asked her to reveal her relationship status during a Q&A session the dancer conducted on Instagram Stories.

"Lol. Y'all don't give up on this one," Sharna responded, according to People. "It's almost impossible to fish out real questions amidst ones about my relationship status. I say this with love and kindness. Let it go."

When another person complimented Sharna on embracing the single life so she could fall in love with herself before falling for a guy, Sharna reportedly replied, "Best thing I ever did... Well one of them lol."

Sharna and Brian were first photographed together on January 2 kissing and embracing in the ocean at a beach in Kona, Hawaii.

Before their romance was publicly exposed, Sharna and Brian posted photos from the same beachside patio on December 30, although neither person let fans know they were with each other at the time.

"First vacation in a long time, best vacation in a lifetime," Sharna captioned a picture of herself lounging by a set of tables outside. "Sending you all love. Stay safe and stay healthy. 2021 let's go.

And Brian captioned a selfie in the same area, "Aside from my kids nothing reconnects me to life like the sound of the ocean."

On January 1, Brian also posted a photo of himself relaxed in a pool.

"Happy New Year to everyone!! Let's all find the connection to love and togetherness again," Brian wrote along with a smiley face.

People reported Brian and Sharna's romance is very fresh, as a source said in late December that Brian had only been "seeing Sharna for a few weeks."

"They are casually dating and having a good time. They are currently vacationing together," the source said. "Brian was happy to leave L.A. for a few days."

Earlier in December, Sharna had gushed about how she was finally off the market and dating someone new.

"Dating has been interesting. [I've gone on] so many social distancing dates. It was like, 'Let's go to the park and get blankets and sit six feet apart... and get to know each other.' And it's been really awesome," Sharna told Us in early December.

"Actually, I am not on the market anymore."

"But it's very new and very, you know, it's dating, essentially," Sharna continued. "No one's calling us a relationship yet. But how funny would it be if I actually found the love of my life during a pandemic? I mean, we'll see!"

Although Sharna refused to disclose her man's identity at the time, she noted he could "maybe" become her future husband down the road.

"I thought that when I met someone, I would be like screaming it from the mountain tops, like, 'Guess what?! I'm in love!' And it's actually, it's almost the opposite," Sharna shared.

"I want to hold it close to me for just as long as I can to stay in this space and just enjoy that human for as much as I can."

"It's new and we're still getting to know each other and all those things," she added, "but it feels different [compared] to all the rest of them."

Sharna previously said she is looking for that "soul-mate stuff," and she once even considered appearing on a show like The Bachelorette to find her future husband.

"I am absolutely looking for love. I am ready for love," Sharna told Entertainment Tonight in November.

"I am getting more and more open to being the Bachelorette... I don't know! It's up in the air, but I am definitely looking for love."

Sharna joined Dancing with the Stars back in Season 13 as a Troupe member and was bumped up to a professional partner for Season 16.

After dating choreographer and dancer Paul Kirkland from 2010 to 2015, Sharna often became the subject of dating rumors regarding her celebrity partners on Dancing with the Stars because she was one of the only single female pro dancers.

Dating speculation sparked, for example, when she was paired with professional bull rider Bonner Bolton for Season 24.

Sharna finished Dancing with the Stars in second place a whopping three times with Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, Indy Car racer James Hinchcliffe, and NFL player Josh Norman before winning Season 27 of the show with country music radio personality Bobby Bones.

Dancing with the Stars did not ask Sharna back for the show's 28th season, but she competed on Season 29 in Fall 2020 and was the fourth couple eliminated with actor Jesse Metcalfe.





