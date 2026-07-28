Dancing with the Stars pro Sasha Farber and actress Janel Parrish have reportedly called it quits on their relationship. According to a source, Sasha, 42, and Janel, 37, have split, People reported. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) The former couple -- who made their red carpet debut on June 5 at the Race to Erase MS Gala in Los Angeles, CA -- reportedly broke up only three months after they went Instagram official. Sasha and Janel hard launched their romance in late April following weeks of dating speculation. Sasha posted a video of himself and Janel dancing to "Until I Found You" by Stephen Sanchez on April 29. At the end of the video, Sasha dipped Janel and planted a big kiss on her lips, confirming they were an item. Sasha captioned the sweet post, "I'm the luckiest man in the world." Prior to his announcement, many fans assumed Sasha and Janel were dating because they'd frequently post flirtatious dancing videos together on Instagram. Janel wrote in the comments section, "My [white hearts and crown emoji]." Janel previously told Us Weekly that she and Sasha were "friends for years" before they connected romantically. "I did the show and he was my buddy Sash for a very long time, and then we reconnected and here we are," she told the magazine. Janel also told People in May that she viewed Sasha as a ray of light in her life. "[He] brings so much love and light and positivity [to the world]," she gushed. "He's an amazing chef. I literally was just filming a movie every day until 7:30PM and I'd walk in the house and he would have a full spread for me. I'm just very, very lucky." Sasha and the actress first crossed paths when she had competed on Dancing with the Stars alongside pro Val Chmerkovskiy in 2014. Sasha was previously linked to The Bachelorette Season 21 star Jenn Tran, whom he had been partnered with on Dancing with the Stars' 33rd season in 2024. The pair announced their split in June 2025. Before that, Sasha was married to Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater from 2018 to 2022. Emma filed for divorce from Sasha in 2023. For Janel's part, she and her estranged husband Chris Long filed for divorce in April after seven years of marriage, according to TMZ. They tied the knot in 2018. Sasha joined Dancing with the Stars as a troupe member for Season 13. His first season as a pro partner was Season 17 with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi. After placing eighth with Snooki, Sasha went on to compete on Seasons 22, 23, and 24. The highest he placed at that point in his career was fourth with Simone Biles. Following a break for Season 26, Sasha competed on Dancing with the Stars' Seasons 26 through 33. Sasha has never won a season, but he finished in third place with Tonya Harding on Season 26 and also with Ally Brooke on Season 28. He also landed in fourth place with Justina Machado on Season 29. RELATED LINK: 'DANCING WITH THE STARS' PROS AND THEIR SIGNIFICANT OTHERS: WHO'S DATING OR MARRIED TO WHOM!? (PHOTOS) Sasha was left out of the lineup of pros for Dancing with the Stars' 34th season in late 2025. Only a couple of celebrities have been announced so far for Dancing with the Stars' upcoming 35th season, and it's unclear whether Sasha will participate.